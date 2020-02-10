Rochester man sentenced for 'free TV' burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A claim he was just picking up a “free TV” wasn’t enough to keep a Rochester burglar out of trouble.
Scott Wade Ramey, 46, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and 50 hours of community work service. Ramey pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary for an October 2019 incident where a woman told police she found Ramey inside her screened-in porch and stealing some boots.
When he was picked up outside the Rochester Salvation Army, officers say Ramey claimed he only went to the woman’s home to pick up a free television.
