Clear

Rochester man sentenced for drunken car chase

Matthew Dohrmann
Matthew Dohrmann

Home alcohol monitoring ordered once a month for seven years.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 4:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A drunken car chase is going to leave a Rochester man with a reminder for many years to come.

Matthew Edward Dohrmann, 44 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to one count of DWI for a March 20, 2019, incident where he led the Minnesota State Patrol on a chase that ended when he crashed into a snow bank on Valley Drive NW.

On Monday, Dohrmann was sentenced to 363 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and seven years of supervised probation. As part of his probation, Dohrmann will have to undergo 30 days of home monitoring for alcohol use every March for the next seven years. He must also pay a $1,000 fine.

Court documents state Dohrmann will be allowed to serve his jail sentence on weekends and as community service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Tracking a roller coaster of temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

House fire in Dodge Center

Image

Body found in Rochester

Image

Campaign 2020: Delaney visits North Iowa

Image

What does it take to fly for Mayo?

Image

Reaction to Tensions with Iran

Image

Krazy Mazes

Image

Red Kettle Campaign Surpasses $1 Million

Image

United Methodist Church Considers Splitting

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/6

Image

Film Rebate

Community Events