Rochester man sentenced for drunken car chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A drunken car chase is going to leave a Rochester man with a reminder for many years to come.

Matthew Edward Dohrmann, 44 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to one count of DWI for a March 20, 2019, incident where he led the Minnesota State Patrol on a chase that ended when he crashed into a snow bank on Valley Drive NW.

On Monday, Dohrmann was sentenced to 363 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and seven years of supervised probation. As part of his probation, Dohrmann will have to undergo 30 days of home monitoring for alcohol use every March for the next seven years. He must also pay a $1,000 fine.

Court documents state Dohrmann will be allowed to serve his jail sentence on weekends and as community service.