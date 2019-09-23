Rochester man sentenced for drugged driving

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man gets probation for drugged driving in Olmsted County.
Brandon Vernon Wenthold, 37 of Rochester, was arrested in December 2018 after police said he turned into the wrong lane of traffic. After pulling him over, officers said they found about nine grams of methamphetamine and almost two grams of heroin.
Wenthold pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and DWI. He was sentenced Monday to two years of supervised probation.
