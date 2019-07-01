Clear
Rochester man sentenced for drug possession

Caught with drugs after picked up on outstanding warrant.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 3:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man gets probation after Rochester police say he gave them a fake name.

Lawrence Monroe Davis Jr., 41 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession after he was arrested in March on an outstanding warrant. Police say Davis had 23 tablets of Zolpidem Tartrate and less than a gram of marijuana on him.

He was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and either 50 hours of community work service or a $500 fine.

A charge against Davis of giving a peace officer a false name was dismissed.

