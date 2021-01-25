Rochester man sentenced for drive-by shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A drive-by shooting is sending an Olmsted County man to prison.

Aries Nyee Candler, 23 of Rochester, was sentenced Monday to six years behind bars. Candler pleaded guilty to one count of drive-by shooting for an incident in October 29, 2019.

Rochester police said Candler drove up and fired at a male and female in the 1200 block of Turnberry Drive. Investigators said Candler kept shooting at the male victim as he ran away and a home in the area was struck by several bullets.

Court document stated the shooting could have been revenge for a sexual assault allegedly committed a few days earlier.

As part of a plea deal, charges of 1st degree attempted murder, 2nd degree assault, and illegal possession of a firearm were dismissed.