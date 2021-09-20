Rochester man sentenced for decapitation threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s probation for a man who threatened to cut someone’s head off with a pocket knife.

Jamahl Gene Southall, 50 of Rochester, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and 50 hours of community work service.

Southall pleaded guilty to threats of violence for an incident on March 1 at an apartment complex on 6th Avenue NW in Rochester. Police say when the apartment manager tried to escort Southall out of the building, Southall pulled out a pocket knife and said he was going to cut the manager’s head off.

Police say Southall continued to make threats until officers arrived and a breath test found his blood alcohol content was .23 percent, nearly three times the legal limit.