Rochester man sentenced for deadly Goodhue County crash

RED WING, Minn. – A fatal crash in Goodhue County is sending a Rochester man to prison.

Dustin Lee Hicks, 34, was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars, with credit for 213 days already served, and must pay restitution and a $500 fine.

Hicks pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide for an April 27 crash on County 6 Boulevard near Red Wing. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says Hicks rolled his vehicle around 1 am and killed his passenger, Krista Koblitz, 34 of Rochester.