Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Rochester man sentenced for deadly Goodhue County crash

Rochester woman killed in rollover.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 12:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

RED WING, Minn. – A fatal crash in Goodhue County is sending a Rochester man to prison.

Dustin Lee Hicks, 34, was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars, with credit for 213 days already served, and must pay restitution and a $500 fine.

Hicks pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide for an April 27 crash on County 6 Boulevard near Red Wing. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says Hicks rolled his vehicle around 1 am and killed his passenger, Krista Koblitz, 34 of Rochester.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Warm temps now before winter roars back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Volunteers in North Iowa get in holiday spirit

Image

My Money: Difference between buying and leasing a vehicle

Image

North Iowa grocery store asking for help

Image

New entrepreneaurship program

Image

Salvation Army preparing for Thanksgiving

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thanksgiving week storm update

Image

Seans Weather 11/24

Image

Dozens pack Thanksgiving meals for those in need

Image

Rochester native has Olympic dreams

Community Events