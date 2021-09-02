Rochester man sentenced for confrontation with ex-girlfriend

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s probation for a man accused of breaking into an apartment where his ex-girlfriend was staying.

Bryce Jason Bjork, 46 of Rochester, pleaded Thursday to domestic abuse and fourth-degree property damage. Police say he broke into an apartment in the 1100 block of 2nd Street NW on May 29 and got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, then left and rammed his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle several times with his truck.

Bjork has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must either pay a $900 fine or do 90 hours of community service.