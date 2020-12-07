Rochester man sentenced for cocaine found in someone else's pants

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Telling someone to hide cocaine in their pants results in probation for an Olmsted County man.

Mahad Mahamud Mohamed, 25 of Rochester, was sentenced Monday to seven years of supervised probation and ordered to do 100 hours of community service.

Mohamed pleaded guilty to 2nd degree possession of cocaine after his arrest on December 13, 2018. Law enforcement says it pulled over a car in the 1200 block of 12th Street SE in Rochester and found cocaine in the buttocks of a teen in the car with Mohamed, after Mohamed told the teen to hid the drug in his pants.