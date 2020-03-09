Clear
Rochester man sentenced for chase that injured a deputy

Jeremy Kirkham/Olmsted County Adult Detention Center

Authorities say he got stuck in a back yard in December 2019.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Starting a chase that injured a deputy results in probation for an Olmsted County man.

Jeremy Jeffrey Kirkham, 42 of Rochester, was arrested in December 2019 after leading law enforcement on a six-mile chase after reports of suspicious activity in the 3900 block of Highway 14 East. Kirkham eventually drove into a back yard and got stuck. An Olmsted County sheriff’s deputy then hurt his shoulder taking Kirkham into custody.

Kirkham pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and DWI. He was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and must either do 50 hours of community work service of pa a $500 fine.

