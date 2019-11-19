Clear
Rochester man sentenced for burglary attempt days after getting out of prison

Police say he blamed his gambling addiction.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 4:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Days after getting out of prison for one burglary, a Rochester man tried to commit another but will spend far less time behind bars for it.

Sean Francis Jacobson, 37, was sentenced Tuesday to 60 days in jail, 60 days of electronic home monitoring, and five years of supervised probation. He pleaded guilty in July to 2nd degree attempted burglary.

Rochester police say Jacobson was released on June 17 after serving 2 ½ years in prison for burglary, then was caught trying to break into another home on June 19. Officers say Jacobson told them he was trying to steal jewelry, coins, and money to feed his gambling addiction.

