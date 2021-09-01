Rochester man sentenced for attacking a woman who pulled down her face mask

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has been sentenced to assaulting a woman that pulled down her face mask.

Levi Paul Solland, 30 of Rochester, was arrested after a March 4 incident at Kohl’s in Rochester. Police say a 61-year-old woman in the checkout line had to pull down her mask because she could not breathe. Investigators say Solland was standing behind her and started yelling at the woman, then pushed her down as they left the store.

Police say the woman hit her head on the concrete and was taken to Olmsted Medical Center for treatment.

Solland was charged with fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault and has been sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $300 fine.