Rochester man sentenced for assaulting his 84-year-old mother

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A 58-year-old man who attacked his mother is sentenced to jail.

Stephen Michael Fitzsimmons, 58 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree assault and was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, five years of supervised probation, and 75 hours of community work service.

Rochester police say Fitzsimmons was arguing with his 84-year-old mother on January 11 about buying a new television when he threw a heavy ashtray at his mother and hit her in the left eye. She had to be hospitalized for her injuries.

Officer say they found Fitzsimmons passed out after the assault and his blood alcohol level tested at .37, over four times the legal limit.