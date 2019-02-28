Rochester man sentenced for a stolen vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Having stolen vehicles on his property means probation for an Olmsted County man.

Casey Lee Hamilton, 36 of Rochester, was arrested in January 2018 while law enforcement was looking for fugitive. The search led a state trooper to Hamilton’s home and that’s where the trooper said he found two stolen vehicles.

Hamilton pleaded guilty to one count of possession of stolen property and was sentenced to 55 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, followed by five years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay $7,872.86 in restitution.