Rochester man sentenced for Subway theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Christmas eve burglary results in probation for a former store employee.
Justin Tyreke Lee, 20 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to theft for stealing from the Rochester Subway store where he used to work. Authorities say security video capture Lee in the story on December 24, 2018, stealing a computer tablet and over $1,000 in cash.
He was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,150 in restitution.
