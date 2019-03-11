Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester man sentenced for Subway theft

Justin Lee Justin Lee

Authorities say he stole cash and a computer.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 3:13 PM
Updated: Mar. 11, 2019 3:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Christmas eve burglary results in probation for a former store employee.

Justin Tyreke Lee, 20 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to theft for stealing from the Rochester Subway store where he used to work. Authorities say security video capture Lee in the story on December 24, 2018, stealing a computer tablet and over $1,000 in cash.

He was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,150 in restitution.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Tracking our March Thaw - plenty of melting, plenty of rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Tips to pay off credit cards quickly

Image

Dr. Oz - Workout tips for seniors

Image

Tracking Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Today

Image

NIACC defeats Kirkwood for Region XI title; will head to NJCAA Tournament

Image

Bike trail in Mason City

Image

Local standout wrestlers share bond as Iowa commits

Image

Check your detectors at start of Daylight Saving Time

Image

Daylight Saving Time

Image

Rochester cleans up after another winter storm

Image

Deer and turkey expo

Community Events