ROCHESTER, Minn. – First he stole some Dilly Bars. Then he was caught with drugs. Now he’s pleading guilty.
Jaden Michael Lorentzen, 20 of Rochester, entered guilty pleas Tuesday to misdemeanor theft and 5th degree drug possession. He was accused of burglarizing the Stewartville Dairy Queen storage shed on June 30 after his mother found Dilly Bars, a box of cheese curds, and a box of hamburgers in the freezer. Lorentzen’s mother says she also found some burglary tools.
He was then arrested on September 11 in Stewartville and law enforcement says Lorentzen had 1.6 grams of suspected mushrooms, half a gram of cocaine, and a little under a gram of methamphetamine in his possession.
Lorentzen has been sentenced to one year of probation to the court and 40 hours of community work service.
Related Content
- Rochester man sentenced for Stewartville Dairy Queen theft
- Stewartville man sentenced for Rochester drug arrest
- Ex-Dairy Queen manager pleads not guilty to theft
- Guilty plea in Albert Lea Dairy Queen theft
- Ex-manager sentenced for stealing from Albert Lea Dairy Queen
- Stewartville drug argument leads to sentence for Rochester man
- St. Paul man sentenced for Rochester theft
- Rochester man sentenced for Subway theft
- Woman sentenced for Stewartville collision
- Stewartville siblings sentenced for stealing