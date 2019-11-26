Rochester man sentenced for Stewartville Dairy Queen theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. – First he stole some Dilly Bars. Then he was caught with drugs. Now he’s pleading guilty.

Jaden Michael Lorentzen, 20 of Rochester, entered guilty pleas Tuesday to misdemeanor theft and 5th degree drug possession. He was accused of burglarizing the Stewartville Dairy Queen storage shed on June 30 after his mother found Dilly Bars, a box of cheese curds, and a box of hamburgers in the freezer. Lorentzen’s mother says she also found some burglary tools.

He was then arrested on September 11 in Stewartville and law enforcement says Lorentzen had 1.6 grams of suspected mushrooms, half a gram of cocaine, and a little under a gram of methamphetamine in his possession.

Lorentzen has been sentenced to one year of probation to the court and 40 hours of community work service.