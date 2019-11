Rochester man sentenced for Steele County stabbing

OWATONNA, Minn. – Nearly stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death is sending a Rochester man to prison.

Ron Henry Lee Jaeger, 36, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years behind bars, with credit for 895 days already served. He’s also been ordered to pay $1,800 in restitution.

Jaeger was arrested in June 2017 after authorities say he stabbed his ex-girlfriend eight times at Skyline Gardens trailer park in Owatonna. Investigators say the woman was stabbed in the back, stomach, and face.

A bloody Jaeger was then caught a short time after the stabbing by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial evaluation found Jaeger not competent to stand trial but, after treatment, he was ruled competent in July 2018. A jury trial began on August 5, 2019, and Jaeger was convicted of 2nd degree attempted murder five days later.