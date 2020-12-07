Rochester man sentenced for North Iowa car wash crime

MASON CITY, Iowa – One-half of a Rochester duo is sentenced for car wash crimes in North Iowa.

Kyle Kuchenmeister and Danielle Minea were accused of stealing from car washes in Mason City, Clear Lake, and Hampton in August and September of 2019.

Kuchenmeister, 41, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree criminal mischief and was given three to five years of supervised probation Monday and ordered to complete all recommended drug abuse treatment.

Minea, 40, has entered not guilty pleas to ongoing criminal conduct, 2nd degree criminal mischief, and 3rd degree theft. Her trial is scheduled to start on February 9, 2021.