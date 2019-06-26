Clear

Rochester man sentenced for March break-in

Told police he would have replaced the money he stole.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 1:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – He said he was going to replace the money he stole. Now he’s been sentenced for theft.

Shoua Shoua Yang, 35 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to theft and theft of a motor vehicle for an incident in March where Rochester police say he broke into a home on Lloyd Street NW and stole about $300 in small bills and change. Yang initially told police he broke into the home because he needed refuge from the cold and claimed he would have replaced the money after going to the casino or getting his tax return.

He was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation.

