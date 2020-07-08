Rochester man sentenced for KFC shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A prison sentence is handed out for a shooting in a KFC parking lot.

George Earl Oliver, 29 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. Rochester police said Oliver shot at a vehicle in the fast food restaurant’s parking lot in the 700 block of 12th Street SE on October 23, 2019. A bullet hit a 16-year-old male in the leg and another teen was grazed by gunfire.

Oliver was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison, with credit for 247 days already served.

Two counts of 2nd degree assault were dismissed as part of a plea deal.