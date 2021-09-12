Rochester man sentenced for Hy-Vee disturbance

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is sentenced to time served for causing a disturbance at a Rochester Hy-Vee.

Gabriel John, 52 of Rochester, was charged with five misdemeanor crimes after the incident on May 9, 2020. Police say entered the Hy-Vee on 6th Street NW, removed the protective plexiglass, and took a swing at a Hy-Vee manager. Investigators say John was upset about a purchase he made earlier in the month.

Court documents state officers found John had a large knife and hammer in his possession when arrested.

He pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct and has been sentenced to 28 days, with credit for 28 days already served.