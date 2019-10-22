Rochester man sentenced for Eyota bar assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Eyota bar attack means probation for a Rochester man.

Travis Charles Spencer, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday to 5th degree assault. Authorities say he hit another man at Green Door Bar on August 17, with the victim suffering a chipped tooth and fractured nose.

Spencer was initially charged with 3rd degree assault. He’s been sentenced to one year of supervised probation and must pay a $300 fine.