ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Eyota bar attack means probation for a Rochester man.
Travis Charles Spencer, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday to 5th degree assault. Authorities say he hit another man at Green Door Bar on August 17, with the victim suffering a chipped tooth and fractured nose.
Spencer was initially charged with 3rd degree assault. He’s been sentenced to one year of supervised probation and must pay a $300 fine.
Related Content
- Rochester man sentenced for Eyota bar assault
- Rochester man accused of bar assault in Eyota
- Rochester man sentenced for second bar assault
- Eyota woman sentenced for Rochester drug arrest
- Child porn sentence for Eyota man
- Rochester man sentenced for burglary and assault
- Arrest made in downtown Rochester bar assault
- Keeping the Eyota Market
- Second sentence for 2017 assault in Rochester
- Man sentenced for domestic assault
Scroll for more content...