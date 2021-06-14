Rochester man sentenced for BB gun robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A BB gun kidnapping case results in probation for a Rochester man.

Chauncey Williams, 20, has been sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 200 hours of community work service.

In May 2020, Williams was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery, kidnapping, first-degree tampering with a witness, and felony theft. Rochester police say Williams pulled what looked like a gun on a 26-year-old man in the 10 block of 7th Avenue SE on April 22, 2020.

Investigators say Williams took his victim’s phone, wallet, and keys and then forced the man into a car. Court documents state the victim was let out of the car after it traveled seven blocks and Williams’ weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

Williams pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery and the other charges were dismissed.