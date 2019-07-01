Rochester man sentenced for 2017 pistol-whipping

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is sentenced to prison for pistol-whipping another person.

Christopher Michael Watson, 30 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault for a November 26, 2017, incident in the 400 block of 14th Street NW. Rochester police say they responded to a report of gunfire and say a shot was fired during an argument between Christopher Watson, Shawn Bernard Watson, 25 of Rochester, and two other people.



Shawn Watson Shawn Watson

Kyle Peterson Kyle Peterson

Police say Christopher Watson pulled on a gun, fired a shot that hit no one, then beat someone with the pistol. He was ordered Monday to spend three years behind bars, with credit for five days already served.

Shawn Watson has pleaded not guilty to two counts of 2nd degree assault. No trial date has been set.

A charge of 3rd degree controlled substance crime against Christopher Watson was dismissed as part of a plea deal. That count stemmed from a September 26, 2017, search of a Rochester home where police said they found large amounts of cocaine and marijuana, some heroin, a number of pills, and a loaded handgun. Charges are still pending against two others for that incident.

Kyle Kirk Peterson, 33 of Rochester, has not entered a plea to 1st degree sale of cocaine, 1st degree possession of cocaine, two counts of 2nd degree drug crime in a park zone, 3rd degree sale of heroin, 5th degree sale of Xanax, and possession of a firearm by a drug user.

Jennifer Nou, 29 of Rochester, is charged with aiding and abetting Peterson in his crimes. She has also not entered plea.

Jennifer Nou