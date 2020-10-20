Clear
Rochester man sentenced after being tased

Arrested after reported domestic incident in August.

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 12:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who had to be tased by law enforcement has pleaded guilty.

Jordan Tyler Davidson, 30 of Rochester, was arrested on August 2 after Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3800 block of Highway 14 E. in Marion Township. The caller said Davidson punched a 24-year-old woman.

Deputies say they arrived and separated Davidson and the woman and when Davidson was told he was being detained, he took off running down Highway 14. Davidson had to be shot with a taser before he could be caught.

He’s pleaded guilty to domestic assault and fleeing a peace officer and been sentenced to one years of supervised probation and a $300 fine.

