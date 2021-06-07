Rochester man sentenced after being found in bed with teen

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over two-and-a-half years after his arrest, a Rochester man is sentenced for sexual contact with a teen.

Robert Williams Vidales, 22, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced Monday to 10 years of supervised probation. Vidales must also either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.

He was arrested in October 2018 after a woman told Rochester police she found Vidales in their home wearing only socks and underwear and in bed with her 14-year-old child. Vidales was taken into custody down the street from the victim’s home.

He pleaded not guilty in January 2019 but changed that to guilty in March.