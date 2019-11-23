Clear

Rochester man sentenced after 80 mph pursuit

Rath An

Driver still set for trial.

Posted: Nov 23, 2019 9:44 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One man is sentenced for an 80 mile per hour chase that ended in a crash near RCTC.

Rath An, 42 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession and has been ordered to spend three years and three months in prison, with credit for 204 days already served.


Jimmy Douangmychit

An was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Jimmy Douangmychit, 29 of Rochester, that police say led them on a chase on May 3 before winding up in a ditch. Officers say methamphetamine and marijuana was found in the vehicle.

Douangmychit has pleaded not guilty to two counts of 5th degree drug possession, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and DWI. His trial is scheduled to begin on January 13, 2020.

