Rochester man sent to prison for violent stalking incident

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stalking a woman is sending a Rochester man to prison.

Derrick Rayshun Mays, 29, was arrested in July 2020 after Rochester police said he violently confronted a woman who had an order of protection against him.

Court documents state Mays approached a vehicle the woman was riding in, blocked it in with his own vehicle, then got out and tried to break the passenger window with his belt buckle. That led to a chase where Mays allegedly crashed into the rear of the other vehicle, followed it into a parking lot near the old Kmart, and then tried to break the window again.

Officers arrived and say Mays drove away, telling police they would have to kill him because he’s not going out like that. A pursuit was called off due to excessive speeds and Mays was later arrested at Heritage Manor Apartments.

He was charged with five felonies but four were dismissed after Mays pleaded guilty to one count of stalking. He was sentenced Tuesday to three years and six months in prison, with credit for 292 days already served.