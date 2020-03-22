Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester man sent to prison for pistol threat

Victim says gun was put to the back of his head.

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 3:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of pointing a gun at the back of someone’s head is going to prison.

Mark Alan Krom, 42 of Rochester, was arrested on April 24, 2019, and charged with 2nd degree assault, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, and 5th degree drug possession.

Rochester police say the victim gave Krom a ride to Mega Express laundromat when the victim felt a pistol barrel at the back of his head. The victim says Krom referred to a drug incident years ago and accused the victim of setting another person up. The victim says he told Krom he resolved that issue and Krom put the gun away.

Rochester police say when they searched where Krom had been sitting in the victim’s vehicle, they found a 9mm semiautomatic pistol and .19 grams of heroin.

Krom pleaded guilty to guilty to 2nd degree assault and has been sentenced to four years in prison, with credit for 54 days already served.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
More rain is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/21 2

Image

Dealing with no baseball as MLB season delayed

Image

Coronavirus cabin fever

Image

Rochester Farmers Market open during pandemic

Image

Local grocery store offers delivery options

Image

Sean Weather 3/21

Image

A no nonsense doctor weighs in on Coronavirus

Image

Local athletes set an example we can all learn from

Image

Prepping for Power Outages

Image

How is grieving process impacted by social distancing?

Community Events