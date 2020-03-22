Rochester man sent to prison for pistol threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of pointing a gun at the back of someone’s head is going to prison.

Mark Alan Krom, 42 of Rochester, was arrested on April 24, 2019, and charged with 2nd degree assault, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, and 5th degree drug possession.

Rochester police say the victim gave Krom a ride to Mega Express laundromat when the victim felt a pistol barrel at the back of his head. The victim says Krom referred to a drug incident years ago and accused the victim of setting another person up. The victim says he told Krom he resolved that issue and Krom put the gun away.

Rochester police say when they searched where Krom had been sitting in the victim’s vehicle, they found a 9mm semiautomatic pistol and .19 grams of heroin.

Krom pleaded guilty to guilty to 2nd degree assault and has been sentenced to four years in prison, with credit for 54 days already served.