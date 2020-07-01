Rochester man sent to prison for illegal gun possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man with a history of assault is going to prison for illegal gun possession.

Deanton Parish McReynolds, 32 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm after being convicted for a crime of violence for an incident on March 6. Rochester police say McReynolds was pulled over for two brake lights out and after detecting a strong smell of marijuana, officers said they found 85 grams of pot, a digital scale, a .38 revolver, and ammunition in McReynolds vehicle.

He’s been sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for 70 days already served. Charges of 5th degree drug possession and illegal possession of ammunition were dismissed.

According to court records, McReynolds was convicted on two counts of 3rd degree assault in Olmsted County in 2018.