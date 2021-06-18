Rochester man sent to prison for drug and gun crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A convicted killer in Illinois is now going to prison in Minnesota.

Corey Lydell Pendelton, 43 of Rochester, was first arrested in August 2020 after police said they found three handguns, ammunition, and around three grams of methamphetamine in Pendelton’s home. He pleaded guilty to illegal firearm possession.

Pendelton was next arrested in December 2020 for selling drugs. Investigators say a search of a Rochester hotel room being rented to Pendelton found cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin. He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sale of drugs.

Pendelton was sentenced Friday to a total of eight years and two months in prison, with credit for 92 days already served.

Authorities say Pendelton was previously convicted of second-degree murder in Cook County, Illinois.