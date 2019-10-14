Rochester man sent to prison after four arrests in 13 months

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested four times in 13 months is finally sentenced to prison.
Mark Allen Harman, 32 of Rochester, was first arrested in December 2017 after a tip from Child Protective Services that Harman was keeping methamphetamine in the presence of a child. He pleaded guilty to a 5th degree controlled substance crime and got five years of supervised probation.
Harman was then arrested in April 2018, a month after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase and nearly hit a school bus. He pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and got 26 days in jail and three years of supervised probation.
Harman was next arrested in December 2018 for stealing a Jeep that had been left running at a fast food restaurant, then he was arrested again in January for stealing an SUV that had been left running in a driveway. Harman pleaded guilty to one count of theft of a motor vehicle and a second count was dismissed. For that he was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, with credit for 202 days already served. Harman also had to pay $340 in restitution.
Charges were also dismissed against a woman, Madison Slocum, arrested with Harman in January.
