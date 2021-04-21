Rochester man sent to prison after double-shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for shooting two people has pleaded guilty.

Jaeden Mikkel Adcox, 20 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. As part of plea deal, charges of first degree aggravated robbery and two counts of second-degree assault were dismissed.

Rochester police say two men, a 20-year-old and a 25-year-old, were both shot in the leg in the parking lot of Westminster Townhomes on 18th Avenue NW on November 14, 2019. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit helped find the accused shooter, Adcox, hiding under the deck of a home in the 1200 block of 30th Street NW around an hour after the shootings.

Adcox has been sentenced to five years in prison with credit for 524 days already served.