Rochester man says he was coerced into pleading guilty to triple homicide

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man wants to withdraw his pleas of guilty to three counts of murder.

Renard Lydell Carter, 30, entered those guilty pleas on July 15 for the killings of the pregnant Keona Foote, 23, and her two-year-old daughter Miyona Miller on September 13, 2020. Authorities say Carter posted videos to social media of him killing Miller.

A sentencing hearing was set for September 1 but Carter has now filed a motion asking to withdraw his guilty pleas, saying he was coerced into making them. No hearing on Carter’s motion has been scheduled.