Rochester man pleads not guilty to wrench attack, police assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of trying to attack a pizza delivery vehicle and law enforcement is pleading not guilty.

Jessy Dian Dominguez, 30 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree attempted burglary and fourth-degree assault of a peace officer.

Rochester Police say they got a report on April 12 of someone trying to break into an apartment in the 1600 block of Marion Road. A pizza delivery man also said someone approached him and tried to hit his car with a wrench. Dominguez was identified as a suspect and allegedly tried to crash his bicycle into a police car and wrestle with an officer before being arrested.

No trial date has been set.