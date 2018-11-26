Clear

Rochester man shot with taser pleads not guilty

Accused of damaging property and violating a no contact order.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 8:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man tased by police is pleading not guilty to several crimes.

Courtney Michael Mason, 28, was arrested on October 31 and charged with 1st degree damage to property, violating a no contact order, and obstructing the legal process. Officers say Mason kicked his victim’s computer and a pet chinchilla cage.

The incident reportedly happened in the 300 block of 10th Avenue NE.

No trial date has been set.

Flurry chances will continue into the night alongside cloudy skies.
