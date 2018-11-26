Rochester man shot with taser pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man tased by police is pleading not guilty to several crimes.

Courtney Michael Mason, 28, was arrested on October 31 and charged with 1st degree damage to property, violating a no contact order, and obstructing the legal process. Officers say Mason kicked his victim’s computer and a pet chinchilla cage.

The incident reportedly happened in the 300 block of 10th Avenue NE.

No trial date has been set.