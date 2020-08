ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of trying to shoot a woman multiple times is pleading not guilty.

Omar Nur Alasow, 60 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree assault and harassment.

Alasow was arrested on March 26 when Rochester police say he pulled out a handgun, pointed it at a woman in the 300 block of 31st Street NE, and pulled the trigger.

Investigators say the gun was loaded but didn’t go off because it was jammed.

A trial date has not been set.