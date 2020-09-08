Rochester man pleads not guilty to trashing a car, assaulting an officer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Man arrested after baseball bat vandalism pleads not guilty to multiple felonies.

Brandon Lee Laughton, 32 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree assault, domestic assault, 1st degree damage to property, and 4th degree assault of a peace officer.

Laughton was arrested on June 7 in Rochester. Investigators say he first damaged a vehicle in the 300 block of Madison Avenue SW in Eyota with a baseball bat. Laughton then allegedly drove a pickup truck into a yard toward someone who was video recording him.

A couple of hours after those incidents, Laughton was caught and law enforcement says he left a deputy with a swollen and cut lip after a head butt.

No trial date has been set in this case.