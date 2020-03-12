Rochester man pleads not guilty to threatening to shoot someone

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to shoot someone is pleading not guilty.

Stephen Phury, 33 of Rochester, is charged with felony threats of violence. Police say Phury intervened in an argument between a woman and a man on November 23, 2019, in the 1700 block of 18th Avenue NW.

Phury allegedly got out of a pickup truck with a handgun and threatened to shoot. Police say when Phury came out with the gun, everyone ran inside or drove off.

His trial is due to start on July 13.