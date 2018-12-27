Rochester man pleads not guilty to sex with a child

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is pleading not guilty to having sex with a child under the age of 13.

Alexander T. Korbi, 25 of Rochester, is charged with 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct. He was arrested in early November after the child, her mother, and her grandmother talked to a pediatrician about the child being sexually assaulted.

Rochester police say they interviewed the victim and examined social media messages between the victim and Korbi, several of which had Korbi telling the victim things like “let’s keep that between you and me” and “let’s just do us okay N not tell anyone whatever happens between us happens, ok?” Police say another message included a graphic description of the sexual acts Korbi intended to perform on the victim.

Korbi was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $100,000 bond. His trial is now set to begin on June 10, 2019.