Rochester man pleads not guilty to sex crimes with a pre-teen

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of committing sex acts on a pre-teen is pleading not guilty.

Thomas Allen Moe, 56 of Rochester, was charged in July with 1st and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Rochester police says the victim accused Moe of inappropriate touching and sexual contact starting when the victim was 11 years old and ending at 12.

In a statement to investigators, Moe denied any inappropriate conduct.

His trial is set to start on May 4, 2020.