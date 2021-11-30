Rochester man pleads not guilty to seven felonies for five separate crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with seven felonies for five different incidents is pleading not guilty to all charges.

Jessie Lamar Crum, 41 of Rochester, is accused of two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree damage to property, and possession of burglar tools.

Crum was first arrested May 19 for allegedly stealing snacks, drinks, and clothing from the concession stand at the RCTC softball complex on 36th Avenue SE. Crum was then accused of returning to the softball complex on June 11 and damaging two doors trying to get in. Court documents state the cost of replacing the damaged doors was $5,000 total.

Rochester police say Crum caused $2,040.87 in damage when he used a rock to break the front and rear passenger windows on a car parked at an apartment complex on September 10 and stole a bicycle out of a garage on September 27.

Crum was then arrested again on October 18 for allegedly breaking into Crossroads Laundromat at around 3:18 am.

A trial on all charges is set to begin on March 21, 2022.