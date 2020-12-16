Rochester man pleads not guilty to selling cocaine and marijuana

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man facing seven drug felonies is pleading not guilty.

Mason David Zill, 32 of Rochester, was arrested in November 2019 after a months-long investigation where law enforcement said Zill was selling cocaine and marijuana vape cartridges in a school zone. He’s charged with two counts of 1st degree drug sales, four counts of 2nd degree drug sales, and one count of 4th degree drug sales.

1st degree drug sales carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Zill entered a not guilty plea Wednesday. No trial date has been set due to the coronavirus pandemic.