Rochester man pleads not guilty to rape charge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man accused of raping a woman is pleading not guilty.

James Earl Bailey, 41 of Rochester, is charged with 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and felony domestic assault.

The adult female victim told police on January 9 that she took a drive with Bailey on December 29, 2019. She said he drove her out onto a gravel road and an argument turned into Bailey beating her. The victim told police she began spacing in and out from the assault and when she woke up, Bailey was having sex with her. Court documents state police observed significant bruising on the victim’s arms.

Bailey was arrested in late April. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday and is being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $50,000 bond. No trial date has been set due to the pandemic limiting court operations in Minnesota.