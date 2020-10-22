Rochester man pleads not guilty to multiple child porn charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is pleading not guilty to 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Bryan Leroy Borland, 32 of Rochester, was arrested in August after the Rochester Police Department says it got a tip about suspected child porn. Officers say they traced an internet provider address to a phone and email account belonging to Borland. According to court documents, Borland told officers he had been part of a group chat that often showed pornographic images but once he saw image of an underage child he deleted the chat app.

Investigators say a search of Borland’s home found two file folders containing physical photos of child pornography, some of which had been laminated. Court documents state the folders held 133 images of child porn.