Rochester man pleads not guilty to machete rampage

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of attacking three women with a machete is pleading not guilty.

Omar Abudakar Maani, 22 of Rochester, was arrested on July 7 and charged with three counts of second-degree assault. Investigators say Maani was in one of the units at Cascade Creek Apartments in northwest Rochester when he woke up and apparently became angry when he could not find his vape pen. Rochester police say Maani started yelling and chasing people through the hallway while swinging at them with a large machete.

Court documents state three women were injured. One received a long and shallow cut on her back. A second had a large gash on her leg deep enough to expose fatty tissue. A third had a stab wound to the arm that left her unable to lift it.

No trial date for Maani has been set.