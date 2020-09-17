Rochester man pleads not guilty to hitting someone with his car

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of running over someone on a moped is pleading not guilty.

Daniel Kevin Lara, 29 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree assault and criminal vehicular operation for an incident around 5:30 am on July 26. Police say after an argument at a home on 12th Avenue SE in Rochester, a male victim got on a moped and drove away.

Police say video from a home surveillance system shows Lara driving a car that swerved toward the victim after he stopped the moped.

Police say the video shows Lara drove into the victim, who flipped onto the car’s hood and then onto the roof. Officers say Lara drove over the moped, across the sidewalk, and through the lawns of two homes before the victim was thrown off the car’s roof and onto the ground.

Police say Lara did not slow down while any of that happened. Court documents state the victim suffered a concussion and had to be placed in a neck collar for significant pain.

No trial date has been set in this case.