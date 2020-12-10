Rochester man pleads not guilty to five drug felonies

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of five felony drug crimes is pleading not guilty.

James Trayon Jucaree Walker, 22 of Rochester, is charged with 1st degree sale of heroin, 2nd degree possession of heroin, 5th degree sale of drugs, and two counts of 5th degree drug possession.

Walker was first arrested on June 12 after Rochester police responded to a reported fight at the Casey’s General Store on Eastwood Road SE. Officers were told those involved in the fight had driven off and police say they later stopped a suspect vehicle that contained Walker, a pound of marijuana, and $1,660 in cash.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office then executed a search warrant on June 22 in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue NE in connection with a shooting investigation. Deputies say they arrested Walker after finding 16.75 grams of heroin, 213 grams of marijuana, 25 packages of THC, and $4,000 in cash.

No trial date has been set for Walker due to the COVID-19 pandemic.