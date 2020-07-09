Rochester man pleads not guilty to explosive threat and knife assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to blow up a gas station and holding a knife to another man’s throat is pleading not guilty.

Yol Liebwel Chadack, 29 of Rochester, is charged with threats of violence, disorderly conduct, and 2nd degree assault.

He was first arrested on April 20 after he was reported at the Holiday gas station in the 900 block of 37th Street NW with a gas nozzle in one hand and a lighter in the other. The gas station clerk shut off the pumps and called police, who say Chadack claimed some friends had left him at the station and the clerk was disrespectful to him.

Chadack was arrested again on June 25 after he allegedly pushed a man against a wall at Meadow Park Apartments and held a knife to his throat. The victim told officers he escaped while Chadack carved an “X” in the wall.

No trial date has been set in either case.