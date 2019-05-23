Rochester man pleads not guilty to drunken car chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of four felonies after a car chase through Rochester is pleading not guilty.
Matthew Edward Dohrmann, 43 of Rochester, is charged with two counts of DWI, 5th degree drug possession, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He was arrested on March 20 after a state patrol trooper says Dohrmann was speeding on 26th Avenue NW. According to law enforcement, Dohrmann refused to stop and the chase ended when he went into a snow bank at Valley Drive NW.
Dohrmann then allegedly tried to run away but was captured.
His trial is set for begin on September 3.
